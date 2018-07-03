Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Sika Manu will miss Hull FC's games against Huddersfield, St Helens and Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday 5 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants have half-back Danny Brough available after suspension for Thursday's visit of Hull FC.

Ukuma Ta'ai and Paul Clough are also added to the squad that lost to Hull KR in their previous fixture on 29 June.

Hull FC have Chris Green back after an elbow infection, while Dean Hadley (shoulder) is fit despite being hurt in Friday's Super League win over Widnes.

Full-back Jamie Shaul has not recovered in time to play, however, and forward Sika Manu starts a three-match ban.

Both sides have four matches left before the split for the Super 8s. Hull are all but assured of a top-eight spot after 23 games, while the Giants are ninth in the table, level on points with Leeds in eighth.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, McIntosh, Wood, English.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Logan, Lane, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott.