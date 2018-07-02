Leeds Rhinos sack Brian McDermott: 'Time will tell' if dismissal is right

Brian McDermott was the longest-serving coach in Super League before his dismissal by Leeds

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington says "only time will tell" if the Rhinos have made the right decision to sack head coach Brian McDermott.

McDermott, the club's most successful coach ever, left the defending Super League champions on Monday.

"The job is all about making judgements," Hetherington said.

"Rugby-related decisions rest with myself. That's the responsibility I carry, but the board of directors are all supportive of that decision."

He added: "You just hope you get the decisions right."

McDermott won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title in almost eight years in charge of Leeds, having replaced Brian McClennan in October 2010.

However, the Rhinos have lost their past seven league games - their worst run in the Super League era - and are eighth in the table with four games of the regular season left.

Hetherington described McDermott, who was the longest-serving coach in the top tier, as "an outstanding man, full of integrity and honesty".

"We never envisaged a departure part way through a season," he added.

"This is a major upheaval for Brian, who's put his life and soul into the team and the club. It's turned his life upside down.

"Brian is not only extremely disappointed, but unhappy about it as well. It's not the way he would have seen his departure and it's not the way I would have either."

Assistant coach Barry Eaton is set to take charge of Sunday's trip to Castleford Tigers in Super League.