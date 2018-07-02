Brian McDermott sacked as head coach of Leeds Rhinos

Brian McDermott won the Super League Grand Final four times with Leeds

Leeds Rhinos have sacked Brian McDermott, ending his status as the longest-serving head coach in Super League.

During eight seasons at the club, McDermott, 48, won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders' Shield and a World Club Challenge.

But the Rhinos are currently eighth in the Super League table with four games remaining in the regular season.

"Obviously it is not a decision I agree with," said McDermott.

"I am extremely disappointed this has happened. I wish everyone at the club the best and my thoughts will be with the team on Sunday and through to the end of the season."

McDermott has led Leeds for 265 games since taking over in 2011 and guided the Rhinos to at least one major final in every year of his tenure.

But the Yorkshire club have been hampered by injuries this season and Thursday's 46-8 defeat at Wigan Warriors was their fourth loss in a row and a ninth in 12 matches in all competitions.

'Forever indebted to Brian'

McDermott won four Super League Grand Finals, a League Leaders' Shield, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge

Chief executive Gary Hetherington said the club would "forever be indebted" to McDermott.

"The club's most successful coach has also helped to forge a rugby operation with toughness, resilience and a strong desire to succeed, which his successor will inherit," said Hetherington.

"Eight years is a long time for any head coach at the same club and we have enjoyed much success and endured some difficult times along the way when tough decisions had to be made.

"We have always come through strongly but I do believe our present predicament requires change and that this is the right call for the club.

"Brian is a man of the utmost integrity and passion for rugby league. He has so much to offer the sport and I have no doubt he will go on to achieve more success in the future."

Analysis

BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods

The sacking of Brian McDermott is a shock because that's not been Leeds' style in recent years.

Two years ago - a season after winning the treble - the Rhinos slumped and flirted with relegation. But, back then, chief executive Gary Hetherington cited mitigating circumstances and said that changing the coaching staff was not the answer.

This year - again the season after winning the title - Leeds are on the cusp of being dragged into a relegation battle. But again there are mitigating circumstances. They lost two key on-field leaders at the end of last year in Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire. And they have a crippling injury list at the moment.

But Leeds have lost the ability to tough out tight games, losing several matches this year by narrow margins.

And there is a very real danger in being involved in the middle 8s this year. A couple of the Championship clubs look likely candidates to win promotion at the expense of a couple of Super League teams. So Leeds can ill-afford the risk of slipping into the bottom four.

There is no obvious replacement at this stage for McDermott, which means that now two of the game's biggest clubs - Wigan and Leeds - are searching for long-term replacements for departing coaches. The next few weeks will be interesting.