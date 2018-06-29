Jake Connor: Hull FC's England international extends contract

Jake Connor has scored six tries in Super League this season

Hull FC utility back Jake Connor has signed a new three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who made his England debut against New Zealand earlier this month, joined the Black and Whites from Huddersfield Giants in December 2016.

"The talent was clear to see when he was at Huddersfield and it was fantastic we could get him here," coach Lee Radford told the club website.

"He simply caught our eye with a few of the things he did and he still does things that leave us speechless."