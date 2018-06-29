Ben Garcia: Catalans Dragons forward signs new three-year contract

Ben Garcia has scored 17 tries in 98 appearances for Catalans Dragons

Ben Garcia has signed a new three-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

The versatile forward, 25, is in his second spell with the Super League club after a brief stint with Australian NRL side Penrith Panthers in 2016.

He appeared for France at the 2017 World Cup, but his country failed to make it through to the knockout phase.

"We see him progressing and developing into an even better player and an outstanding leader," said Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.