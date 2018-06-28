Super League: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Adam Milner is among four players returning to Castleford's 19-man squad

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 30 June Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans could move into Super League's top eight if they beat Castleford and other results go in their favour.

Mickael Goudemand returns to the squad, but Sam Moa (suspension) and injured pair Antoni Maria and Jodie Broughton will not be involved in Perpignan.

Castleford have made four changes to their 19-man squad.

Liam Watts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Oliver Holmes and Adam Milner are included, with Jy Hitchcox, James Green, Will Maher and Joe Wardle dropping out.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Cook, Egodo, Ellis, Gill, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Massey, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Watts, Webster.