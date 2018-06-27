Super League: Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

Danny McGuire has scored two tries in 10 Super League appearances for Hull KR

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 29 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR welcome back Danny McGuire (blood clot) for his first appearance since 6 May.

Tommy Lee and Robbie Mulhern also return after injury lay-offs, with Matty Marsh, Elliot Wallis and Aaron Smith dropping out.

Huddersfield Giants make one change to the team that came back from 18-0 down to beat Catalans Dragons last time out.

Sam Hewitt comes in for the injured Dale Ferguson, while Danny Brough serves the last of his three-match ban.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Jewitt, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Tickle, Tomkins.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Russell, Hewitt.