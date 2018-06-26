Mose Masoe: Hull KR prop signs new three-year contract

Mose Masoe in action for Hull KR
Mose Masoe has played for Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons in the National Rugby League in Australia, and has also had a spell at St Helens

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe has agreed a new three-year contract with the Super League side.

The 29-year-old Samoa international has scored three tries in 25 outings for the Robins since joining from St George Illawarra Dragons last year.

"For me personally, I've been pretty happy with how I've been going but I've still got a lot of things to work on," he told the club website.

"I know deep down that there's still more I could be contributing."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired