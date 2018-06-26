Mose Masoe: Hull KR prop signs new three-year contract

Mose Masoe has played for Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons in the National Rugby League in Australia, and has also had a spell at St Helens

Hull KR prop Mose Masoe has agreed a new three-year contract with the Super League side.

The 29-year-old Samoa international has scored three tries in 25 outings for the Robins since joining from St George Illawarra Dragons last year.

"For me personally, I've been pretty happy with how I've been going but I've still got a lot of things to work on," he told the club website.

"I know deep down that there's still more I could be contributing."