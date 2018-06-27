Super League: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

Joe Greenwood made 22 appearances in the NRL

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 28 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors could give a debut to new signing Joe Greenwood after he joined from Gold Coast Titans.

This is Wigan's first Super League game since coach Shaun Wane confirmed he would be joining Scottish Rugby at the end of the season.

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Ashton Golding, Ryan Hall, Richie Myler and Brad Singleton, but Anthony Mullally misses out with concussion.

The Rhinos are looking to end a run of six successive defeats.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Powell, Tautai, Tomkins, Woods.

Leeds (from): Golding, Tom Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Dwyer, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters, Luke Briscoe.