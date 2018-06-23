BBC Sport - England v New Zealand in Denver: Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver
Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver
- From the section Rugby League
Tommy Makinson scores the pick of the tries on his debut as England run in six tries in the 36-18 win over New Zealand at the Broncos Stadium in Denver.
