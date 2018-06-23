BBC Sport - England v New Zealand in Denver: Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver

Makinson's 'fantastic' try helps England beat NZ in Denver

Tommy Makinson scores the pick of the tries on his debut as England run in six tries in the 36-18 win over New Zealand at the Broncos Stadium in Denver.

