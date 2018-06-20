England v New Zealand Denver Test: Jake Connor & Tommy Makinson to make debuts

Tommy Makinson has scored six tries in Super League for St Helens this season

England v New Zealand Date: Saturday, 23 June Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado Kick-off: 21:10 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Wayne Bennett has named debutants Jake Connor and Tommy Makinson in his team to face New Zealand in Denver on Saturday.

Makinson's St Helens team-mate Luke Thompson misses out on making his debut after being named in the initial squad.

England's matchday squad includes 12 players from the from the 6-0 defeat by Australia in the World Cup final last December.

The one-off Test in the United States kicks off at 21:10 BST.

Wigan half-back George Williams had already been ruled out of Saturday's match with a knee injury.

The game is the first of four meetings between the two sides this year - the Kiwis will visit England for three Tests in the autumn, which will be held in Hull, Liverpool and Leeds.

England's 2018 Test schedule

England v New Zealand (Sports Authority Field, Denver) - Saturday, 23 June, 21:10 BST

England v New Zealand (KCOM Stadium, Hull) - Saturday, 27 October, 14:30 BST

England v New Zealand (Anfield, Liverpool) - Saturday, 3 November, 17:30 BST

England v New Zealand (Elland Road, Leeds) - Sunday, 11 November, 15:15 BST

England's 17-man squad: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs) Jake Connor (Hull FC), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Sean O'Loughlin (Wigan Warriors, captain), Mark Percival (St Helens), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), James Roby (St Helens), Scott Taylor (Hull FC), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons).