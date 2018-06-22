Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings (Sun)

Krisnan Inu scored six tries in nine appearances for Widnes before being injured on Good Friday

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Local Radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity make just one change to the squad narrowly beaten by Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Back-rower James Batchelor returns, meaning Justin Horo misses out.

Widnes Vikings centre Krisnan Inu could make his first appearance since breaking his leg in March.

Inu, who joined the Vikings from Catalans Dragons in the summer, is in a 19-man squad looking for a first win at their third attempt under interim head coach Francis Cummins.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Widnes (from): Ashall-Bott, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hauraki, Heremaia, Ince, Inu, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Runciman, B Walker, D Walker, Whitley, Wilde.