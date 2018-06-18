Max Jowitt: Wakefield Trinity full-back signs new three-year contract

Max Jowitt is just four games away from his 50th appearance for Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity full-back Max Jowitt has signed a new three-year contract with the Super League club.

Jowitt, 21, was Trinity's youngest-ever Super League debutant when he made his bow in August 2014 aged 17.

The son of former Wakefield player Ian Jowitt, he has now gone on to make 46 appearances for his local club.

"Max is still only young and has so much more development and areas to grow, but he's a talented player," said Trinity coach Chris Chester.

"He has stepped up over the past couple of months. There is a fantastic opportunity for him to secure his spot in the first team."

Wakefield are sixth in Super League - on course for a third successive top eight finish.