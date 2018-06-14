BBC Sport - Joel Tomkins - Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake'
Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake' - Tomkins
Hull KR back-row forward Joel Tomkins says he hopes for a "fresh start" after an making a "huge mistake" in an off-field incident which led to his departure from Wigan Warriors.
