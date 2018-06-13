Danny Kirmond: Wakefield Trinity captain signs new one-year contract

Danny Kirmond led Wakefield to victory over Bradford Bulls in the 2015 Million Pound Game that ensured their Super League survival

Wakefield Trinity captain Danny Kirmond has agreed a new one-year deal.

The 32-year-old second-row is the longest-serving player at Belle Vue, having joined from Huddersfield in 2012 after an initial loan spell in 2010.

He has gone on to make 150 appearances for Wakefield, scoring 44 tries.

"I have been here for a long time so it was more of a case of whatever was on the table, I would be more than happy," Kirmond told the club website about his thoughts on re-signing.

"It was great to get it all sorted out pretty quickly, I am not ready to retire yet and I made it clear that I would like to stay here at Wakefield longer."