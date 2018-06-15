Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Dominic Crosby has featured in seven games for Warrington this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 17 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield make one change to the side which beat Wigan for the visit of Warrington Wolves.

Second-row forward James Batchelor is unavailable after picking up a knock, and Chris Annakin has been named as his replacement.

Warrington also make one change to the squad which was narrowly beaten by Castleford in their previous game.

Half-back Dominic Crosby is recalled to Steve Price's side, with George King missing out.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Crosby, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.