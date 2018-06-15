Super League: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Liam Marshall
Liam Marshall is back for Wigan Warriors after being out through illness
Betfred Super League
Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Half-back Albert Kelly and captain Danny Houghton are back in the Hull FC squad after both missed the victory over Salford with knocks.

But coach Lee Radford is without Joe Westerman, who drops out because of a knee injury.

Liam Marshall, Taulima Tautai and Ben Flower are all included in Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad following short spells out.

Callum Field also comes in, but Liam Farrell is out with an ankle injury.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Logan, Turgut, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Harris.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Field, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired