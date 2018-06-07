Robert Elstone: Super League Europe appoints ex-Everton CEO as chief executive

Robert Elstone is a Castleford Tigers fan and was once a member of the board

Former Everton chief executive Robert Elstone has been appointed in a similar role with Super League Europe.

Elstone, who was a director at member club Castleford Tigers, had been at Everton for 13 years before stepping down last month.

He was employed with the Rugby Football League during the mid-1990s and worked for Deloitte as a chartered accountant.

"I would like to thank the Super League clubs for giving me the opportunity," Elstone said.

"Like so many sports, we face many challenges. However, we take with us a greater number of much sought-after advantages and attributes, not least our players, our fans, our great clubs and the heritage and values of a fantastic sport.

"If we can bring all that together I'm confident that the game can look forward to a bigger and better future."

During his time at the RFL, Elstone was involved in the switch from winter to summer and the advent of Super League, as well as helping formulate the introduction of Paris Saint Germain to the English league when the new structure was introduced in 1996.

"I am delighted to welcome Robert back into the sport," Super League chairman Brian Barwick said.

"He is a great enthusiast of rugby league and has also worked extensively in the wider business of professional sport."