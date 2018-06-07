Ash Handley: Leeds Rhinos back signs new three-year contract

Ash Handley
Ash Handley has scored 35 career tries in his 69 games for the Rhinos

Three-quarter Ash Handley has signed a new three-year deal with reigning Super League champions Leeds Rhinos.

The 22-year-old, who joined his hometown club from Oulton Raiders, has gone on to make 69 appearances, and has scored 10 tries in 15 games this term.

Handley began his Rhinos career on the wing but has established a centre spot in Brian McDermott's 2018 squad.

"This year was going to be a big one for me with my contract up and I wasn't a regular," Handley said.

"I knew I had to work hard and push for a place in the side. Fortunately I have got a chance at centre and had a good run of games."

In addition to his Rhinos appearances, Handley has spent time on dual registration with Featherstone over the past three seasons.

"I feel like I have developed my confidence and I now go into games knowing I can have an impact on matches for the team and make something happen rather than just making up the numbers as you do when you are a young lad, fresh out of the academy."

