Super League: Catalans Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Francis Cummins took over as interim Widnes boss after Denis Betts was sacked on 31 May
Francis Cummins took over as interim Widnes boss after Denis Betts was sacked on 31 May
Betfred Super League
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans have made one change to their side for the game against Widnes following their Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Huddersfield.

Fouad Yaha is the only change to Steve McNamara's 19-man squad as he replaces the injured Jodie Broughton.

Widnes interim boss Francis Cummins makes five changes for his first game in charge since replacing Denis Betts.

Ted Chapelhow, Rhys Hanbury, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia and Ryan Ince all come into the side.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Gigor, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Farnworth, Gilmore, Hanbury, Hauraki, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired