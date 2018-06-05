Jason Clark: Warrington Wolves sign South Sydney Rabbitohs forward on a two-year deal

Jason Clark crosses the stripe for one of his nine National Rugby League career tries

Warrington Wolves have signed versatile forward Jason Clark from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year deal starting in 2019.

Clark, 28, was told he was surplus to requirements at Redfern beyond 2018, prompting a fans' petition to try to persuade the club to change their mind.

The 2014 Premiership winner, who has made 157 appearances for the Rabbitohs, will now move to Super League.

"The past 11 seasons have been a young boy's dream come true," Clark said.

"All I've done is wear the red and green, and following discussions with Steve Price, Simon Moran and Karl Fitzpatrick, I'll be able to extend my career in the primrose and blue of Warrington.

"Warrington is a similar club to Souths. They have a long and rich history which is something that attracted me to the club. Everyone I've spoken to says Warrington is a great club."

Rabbitohs head coach Steve Price said: "He's the type of player who players love playing with and Sam Burgess recently classed him as one of his greatest ever team-mates.

"There's a lot to his game as he has ball-playing ability and an offload in there too."