Super League: Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

From the section

Joe Westerman has made three Super League appearances since returning to Hull FC in April

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC are without Sika Manu, Danny Houghton and Dean Hadley after their Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens.

Joe Westerman returns after an elbow injury but Marc Sneyd, Josh Bowden, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa and Jordan Abdull remain sidelined.

Salford Red Devils welcome back Josh Jones after two months out.

New loan signings Greg Burke and Ed Chamberlain are not available but could play against parent side Widnes next week.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Paea, Logan, Lane, Downs, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Westerman.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Shorrocks.