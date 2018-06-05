Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

From the section

Dan Sarginson rejoined Wigan ahead of the 2018 season following a year in Australia's NRL with Gold Coast Titans

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Thursday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield boss Chris Chester makes one change to the 19-man squad which won at Widnes on 25 May.

Matty Ashurst replaces fellow second-row Chris Annakin for Trinity, who are seventh in the Super League table.

Wigan second-row Joel Tomkins has been suspended by the club, but centre Dan Sarginson returns to the squad after a hamstring injury.

Gabe Hamlin is recalled in place of fellow prop Ryan Sutton, who is having a knee injury assessed.

The Warriors are second, four points behind league leaders St Helens.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Tautai, S Tomkins, Williams, Woods.