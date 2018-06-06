Watch England v New Zealand live on the BBC

England reached the final of the 2017 World Cup but lost to Australia

Watch live BBC Two and online coverage of England's clash with New Zealand in Colorado on Saturday, 23 June - the first of three matches in the United States over the next three years.

The match will be held at the Mile High Stadium in Denver and will be England's first game in the United States since October 2000 when they took on the USA in Orlando, Florida.

England will want to continue their recent encouraging form having reached the World Cup final last year.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Schedule

All times are BST and are subject to late changes.

Saturday, 23 June

21:00-23:30, Live coverage, BBC Two and online

