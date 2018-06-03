BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC highlights
Highlights: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC
- From the section Rugby League
Watch highlights as St Helens beat holders Hull FC in the Challenge Cup quarter-final to reach the last four of the competition.
MATCH REPORT: St Helens 25-22 Hull FC
Available to UK users only.
