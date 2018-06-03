Challenge Cup semi-final: Warrington face Leeds, St Helens to play Catalans
Warrington have been drawn against Leeds and St Helens will play Catalans in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on Sunday, 5 August.
The draw means the Wire will face the Rhinos in a repeat of the 2010 and 2012 finals, both won by Warrington.
St Helens v Catalans Dragons is also a Wembley final repeat, as Saints won against the French side in 2007.
The semis will be played as a double header at Bolton Wanderers' 30,000-capacity Macron Stadium.
Warrington and Leeds overcame Wigan and Leigh respectively to seal a place in the semi-finals while Saints beat holders Hull FC and Catalans defeated Huddersfield.
2018 Challenge Cup semi-final draw:
St Helens v Catalans Dragons
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos