Joel Tomkins: Wigan Warriors forward suspended for four weeks

Wigan Warriors have suspended forward Joel Tomkins for four weeks after a video showing him being abusive to bar staff appeared on social media.

The 31-year-old, who appeared drunk in the clip, has also been fined £10,000, while his brother and teammate Sam, who was with him, has been fined £5,000.

The Super League club say they will investigate the incident and hold discussions of Tomkins' future.

"I was pretty disgusted at the video," executive director Kris Radlinski said.

