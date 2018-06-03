Joel Tomkins: Wigan Warriors forward suspended for four weeks

Wigan Warriors have suspended forward Joel Tomkins for four weeks after a video showing him being abusive to bar staff appeared on social media.

The 31-year-old, who appeared drunk in the clip, has also been fined £10,000, while his brother and teammate Sam, who was with him, has been fined £5,000.

The Super League club say they will investigate the incident and hold discussions of Tomkins' future.

"I was pretty disgusted at the video," executive director Kris Radlinski said.

More to follow.

