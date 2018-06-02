BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Man down! Cameraman taken out by Wigan's Gildart
Man down! Cameraman taken out by Wigan's Gildart
Watch Wigan Warrior's Oliver Gildart collide with a cameraman during their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves.
