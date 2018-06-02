BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors highlights
Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors
Watch highlights as Warrington score three first-half tries to beat last season's Challenge Cup finalists Wigan and reach the last four of the competition.
MATCH REPORT: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors
Watch St Helens v Hull FC on Sunday 3, June from 15:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.
