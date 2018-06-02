BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors highlights

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Watch highlights as Warrington score three first-half tries to beat last season's Challenge Cup finalists Wigan and reach the last four of the competition.

MATCH REPORT: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Watch St Helens v Hull FC on Sunday 3, June from 15:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 23-0 Wigan Warriors

Video

Watch: Bess out for 49 as England build lead

Video

Pakistan break through with Root out for 45

Video

Why pace will be crucial to England's World Cup chances

Video

World Cup countdown: Germany humiliate England - 2010

Video

How the Vaughan & Broad disagreement unfolded

Video

Highlights: England dominate Pakistan on day one

Video

Cosmic football - World Cup ball launched in space

Video

Curran takes first Test wicket as Pakistan all out for 174

Video

Anderson bowls Sarfraz as Pakistan struggle

Video

I will expose Joshua and Wilder - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'He didn't know the score' - Why didn't Cavs star shoot?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired