Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e: Castleford Tigers sign Halifax full-back for the rest of 2018

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e only made four appearances for Halifax before Castleford came in

Castleford Tigers have signed full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e from dual registration partners Halifax for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Laulu-Togaga'e, 33, only joined Fax in April after his exit from Championship rivals Toronto Wolfpack and has scored four tries in as many games.

The Tigers have been seeking a recognised full-back to replace Zak Hardaker, who was released in February.

"It is a key signing for us," head coach Daryl Powell said.

"I've always really liked him as a player, I think he is a great fit for the way that we play and everyone that I speak to about him says positive things.

"It gives us strength in depth in the outside backs where we have struggled a little bit recently with a couple of injuries."

The former Samoa international, who made more than 200 appearances for Sheffield Eagles, scored 22 tries in 31 games for Toronto.

Fax have been able to call on the experience of props Will Maher, Mitch Clark and James Green, plus wingers James Clare and Jy Hitchcox through the dual registration agreement.