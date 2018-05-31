Denis Betts: Widnes Vikings part company with head coach after eight years

Widnes Vikings have sacked head coach Denis Betts, ending his eight-year association with the Super League club.

Betts, 48, oversaw Widnes' progression from the Championship to Super League after they were awarded a place in the last round of franchising.

He led the Vikings to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2014, but only twice has secured a top-eight league finish.

Assistant boss Francis Cummins is expected to take on the post on an interim basis.

Betts, who has also spent time as assistant to England coach Wayne Bennett, was the longest-serving head coach in the division before his exit.

The former Great Britain international enjoyed a stellar playing career with England, Wigan and Auckland Warriors - and was given the chance to revive a sleeping giant when he took over at Widnes in 2010.

The Vikings had been out of the top flight since 2005 but received a licence to return in 2012, and Betts managed the switch from the second tier to the top tier.

