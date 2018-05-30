Super League: Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Ryan Shaw - top scorer at Craven Park with six tries - is back in the Hull KR squad

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: 1 June, 2018 Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull Kingston Rovers have wingers Kieren Moss and Ryan Shaw back, plus St Helens hooker Aaron Smith available.

Ex-Tigers flyer Justin Carney, Elliot Wallis and back-rower Josh Johnson all miss out for the inaugural Roger Millward Trophy fixture.

Castleford have Joe Wardle and ex-Rover Greg Eden back, while Kieran Gill, Tuoyo Egodo and Will Maher come in.

Injuries rule out Junior Moors, Greg Minikin and Ben Roberts, while James Green drops out of the squad.

Former Great Britain international Millward was a prominent figure for both clubs, beginning his career at hometown club Cas before heading to East Yorkshire to join Rovers.

While at Craven Park he captain-coached the Robins to arguably their proudest achievement, beating city rivals Hull 10-5 at Wembley in the 1980 Challenge Cup final.

The decision to play for a trophy was taken after his death, aged 68, in May 2016.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Scruton, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Salter, Atkin, Moss, Dagger, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Smith.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Egodo, Ellis, Foster, Gill, Hitchcox, Holmes, Maher, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts.