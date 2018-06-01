Challenge Cup: St Helens v Hull FC

From the section

Ben Barba has scored 20 tries for Saints this season, including a hat-trick against Castleford in round six

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: The Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 June Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two, Connected TV & Online, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

St Helens name an unchanged side for their Challenge Cup last-eight tie, after full-back Ben Barba and winger Tommy Makinson overcame knocks.

Super League leaders Saints are bidding for their first semi-final appearance since their 2015 loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Holders Hull FC have centre Carlos Tuimavave and playmaker Albert Kelly back after ankle and hamstring issues.

Prop Scott Taylor has overcome a shoulder injury while winger Bureta Faraimo returns following suspension.

The Airlie Birds last met Saints in the 2016 Challenge Cup sixth round, en route to the first of back-to-back final victories.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Kelly, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Westerman