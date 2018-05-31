Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Mike Cooper
Mike Cooper is back for Warrington after he missed the Hull FC match
Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 2 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, Connected TV & online and commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and local radio with live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Warrington Wolves have brought props Sitaleki Akauola and Mike Cooper, plus centre Bryson Goodwin back into their squad for the last-eight tie.

Luis Johnson, Pat Moran and Ben Pomeroy, who came in for the victory over Hull, drop back out again.

Wigan Warriors have influential skipper Sean O'Loughlin, Tommy Leuluai, and Oliver Gildart available.

Warriors won the repeat of this fixture at the same stage last season, en route to defeat in the final by Hull FC.

The two teams met at the Magic Weekend just two weeks previous, with Wigan beating Warrington 38-10 at Newcastle's St James' Park.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K. Brown, M. Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J. Tomkins, S. Tomkins, Williams, Woods.

