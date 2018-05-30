Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions

Joel Moon is back in the Leeds squad, a survivor of their past cup win against Leigh in 2014

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: LD Nutrition Stadium Date: Friday, 1 June Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Leeds Rhinos are boosted by the return of stand-off Joel Moon, hooker Matt Parcell, back-rower Carl Ablett and prop Anthony Mullally.

All four missed Saturday's defeat by Catalans, in which Brett Delaney and Jack Ormondroyd joined the club's lengthy injury list.

Leigh make two changes, with Rhys Evans and Nick Gregson replacing Daniel Mortimer and Ryan Bailey.

The Leythers have not beaten Leeds in the cup since their 1971 final victory.

The tie is the third time the clubs have met at the quarter-final stage in the past seven seasons, with Leeds victorious on both oprevious ccasions.

The Rhinos have won just one of their last four games, in their last-16 tie against Widnes Vikings, and have had to move the game to Featherstone from their Headingley home because of security protocols in place for England's Test cricket match against Pakistan.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Keinhorst, Ferres, Handley, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Leigh (from): Hall, Dawson-Jones, Crooks, Mata'utia, Evans, Reynolds, Hutchison, Acton, Larroyer, Thompson, Hansen, Hood, Thompson, Mason, Owens, Richards, Gregson, Higham, Baldwinson.