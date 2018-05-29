Challenge Cup: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (Thurs)

Sam Wood has scored one try in six Super League appearances this season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 31 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

New Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford has made one change to the squad selected for the win over Salford Red Devils.

Sam Wood comes in for Ukuma Ta'ai, while captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee) could make his first appearance of the year.

Catalans have named an 18-man squad as they await confirmation of the availability of new signing Kenny Edwards.

Samisoni Langi is back after a shoulder injury.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Gigot, Goudemand. Drinkwater.