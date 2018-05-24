Challenge Cup: BBC to show Warrington v Wigan and St Helens v Hull FC

Mahe Fonua of Hull FC celebrates with Josh Griffin
Hull FC are looking to win the Challenge Cup for the third consecutive season

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC's match away against St Helens is one of two quarter-finals to be shown live on BBC television next month.

The game is the last of the four last-eight ties and will be screened on Sunday, 3 June, with Warrington v Wigan also live on Saturday, 2 June.

Huddersfield Giants face Catalans Dragons on Thursday night, with Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions on Friday.

All four ties will be covered with live text commentary on the BBC website.

Commentaries of the games will also be available on BBC radio and online.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals:

Thursday, 31 May: Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (19:35 BST)

Friday, 1 June: Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Centurions (19:35 BST)

Saturday, 2 June: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (14:30 BST)

Sunday, 3 June: St Helens v Hull FC (15:30 BST)

This Girl Can Swim

