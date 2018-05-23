Matty English: Huddersfield Giants prop extends contract until 2022
Huddersfield Giants prop Matty English has extended his contract with the Super League club.
The 20-year-old, who has scored one try in five appearances this season, will remain at the John Smith's Stadium until the end of the 2022 season.
"I've always been at Huddersfield and it feels like home," he said.
"Signing for four more years gives me the security to try to develop as much as I can to become an established Super League player."