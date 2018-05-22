Ryan Ince: Widnes Vikings winger signs two-year contract

Ryan Ince in action for Widnes Vikings
Ryan Ince scored six tries in 12 appearances for Widnes in 2017

Winger Ryan Ince has signed a two-year contract with Widnes Vikings.

Academy graduate Ince, 21, made his Widnes debut in 2016 and, including loan spells at Whitehaven and Hunslet, has made 43 first-team appearances.

Ince. who has scored five tries in seven appearances this season, told the club's website he had set his sights on gaining a regular starting spot.

He added: "This club can get the best out of me and help me to fulfil my potential."

