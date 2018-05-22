Leeds Rhinos forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru suffer injuries

Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Jamie Jones-Buchanan is in his 20th season at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru have suffered injury setbacks, just 24 hours after captain Kallum Watkins was ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Prop Peter, 26, will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after rupturing a tendon in a bicep.

Jones-Buchanan, 36, is set to be out for between six to eight weeks having had a "clearout operation" on a knee.

Watkins, 27, was injured during his side's loss to Castleford last weekend.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired