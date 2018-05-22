Leeds Rhinos forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru suffer injuries

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is in his 20th season at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Nathaniel Peteru have suffered injury setbacks, just 24 hours after captain Kallum Watkins was ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Prop Peter, 26, will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after rupturing a tendon in a bicep.

Jones-Buchanan, 36, is set to be out for between six to eight weeks having had a "clearout operation" on a knee.

Watkins, 27, was injured during his side's loss to Castleford last weekend.