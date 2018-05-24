Super League: Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity

Widnes' Patrick Ah Van has scored 85 tries in Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 25 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Widnes coach Denis Betts recalls centre Ed Chamberlain in place of Jimmy Keinhorst, who has been recalled from his loan spell by Leeds Rhinos.

Tom Gilmore and Owen Farnworth come in for the injured Rhys Hanbury and Alex Gerrard.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester makes two changes to the team that lost to West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

Chris Annakin and Max Jowitt replace Liam Finn and Matty Ashurst.

Widnes Vikings (from): Ah Van, Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Craven, Farnworth, Gilmore, Heremaia, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Annakin, Arona, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.