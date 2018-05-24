Super League: Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Ben Nakubuwai
Ben Nakubuwai has scored two tries in 11 Super League appearances this season
Betfred Super League
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 25 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Salford Red Devils welcome back Ben Nakubuwai after he missed the defeat by Catalans Dragons with concussion.

Gavin Bennion could make his home debut but Kris Welham is out with a knock picked up in the loss at Magic Weekend.

Huddersfield Giants captain Leroy Cudjoe (knee) could feature for the first time since September.

Cudjoe is one of two changes to the squad named for the win over Wakefield Trinity, with Daniel Smith also coming back in.

Salford Red Devils (from): Johnson, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Hauraki, Flanagan, Lannon, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Bennion, Shorrocks.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English.

