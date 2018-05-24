Super League: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Sam Tomkins kicked four goals and scored a try in Wigan's Challenge Cup win at Hull KR

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Friday, 25 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Hull KR have winger Justin Carney back in contention to play in the meeting of Super League's bottom side against second-placed Wigan at Craven Park.

Carney returns from his shoulder injury a month ahead of schedule, while Junior Vaivai (knee) has also reported fit.

Wigan are looking to make it nine straight wins but are without Tommy Leuluai (arm injury), who is replaced in the squad by Josh Ganson.

Sean O'Loughlin (calf) and Joe Burgess (knee) are both still sidelined.

This is the two sides' third meeting inside two months, Wigan having won the first two - 44-6 in Super League and then 28-10 in the Challenge Cup.

It is Wigan's first game since head coach Shaun Wane announced he will leave his position at the end of the season.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Scruton, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Carney, Wallis.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Farrell, Flower, Ganson, Gildart, Isa, Marshall, Navarette, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams, Woods.