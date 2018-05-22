Super League: Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Ben Barba scored twice against Cas on the season's opening weekend, then ran in a hat-trick against them in the Challenge Cup

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Thursday, 24 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Castleford are without Jake Webster and fellow centre Joe Wardle for the visit of Super League pacesetters St Helens.

From the side that beat Leeds 38-10, Ben Roberts and James Green return to face Saints, who defeated Cas 36-18 on their last visit to West Yorkshire in the Challenge Cup a fortnight ago.

The visitors have Kyle Amor back in their 19-man squad after suspension.

If he starts at prop, he may be the only change to a side chasing their fifth straight league victory.

This will be the third meeting this season between the two teams - and Saints won the previous two, running in 14 tries in the process.

Castleford (from): Roberts, Minikin, Shenton, Ellis, Moors, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Foster, Cook, Trueman, Green, Hitchcox, Gill, Watts.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.