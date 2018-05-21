Shaun Wane: Wigan Warriors coach to leave club at end of 2018 season

Shaun Wane has won five trophies during his time as head coach of Wigan

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane is to leave the club at the end of the 2018 Super League season.

Former Wigan forward Wane, 53, was initially Michael Maguire's assistant before he succeeded him as head coach at the start of the 2012 campaign.

Wane has led Wigan to two Super League Grand Final wins, a Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and World Club Challenge during his time at the helm.

"I feel that now is the right time for me to seek a new challenge," he said.

