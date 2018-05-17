Hull FC: Kirk Yeaman comes out of retirement and Liam Harris signs from Doncaster

Kirk Yeaman won two Challenge Cups with Hull FC

Hull FC have signed Doncaster half-back Liam Harris for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal while retired centre Kirk Yeaman has re-registered.

Harris, 21, came through the City of Hull academy and spent time with the Black and Whites in pre-season.

Yeaman, 34, retired at the end of the 2016 season after 374 appearances for the club.

Both players could feature for Lee Radford's side in Sunday's derby against Hull KR at Magic Weekend.

Yeaman, who has been on the club's coaching staff since quitting playing, told the club website: "Straight after the Featherstone game, Radders gave me the nod and told me that I might be needed in the coming weeks with the injuries we picked up.

"I've had my head down training hard since I found out I could be needed and I'm ready to go.

"I'll find out tomorrow for certain if I'm going to be playing this weekend, but there's no better game to make your comeback in than the derby game.

"The match means a lot to me and I love being involved with them."