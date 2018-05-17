Oliver Gildart signs new Wigan Warriors contract

Oliver Gildart has scored nine tries in 15 games this season

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart has signed a new three-year contract with the Super League club.

Gildart, 21, has made 73 appearances for Wigan, having made his senior debut against Warrington in August 2015.

He was named the Super League Young Player of the Year last season after scoring 15 tries in 20 games.

"I love playing with the team we have here and to have played in so many big games so early on in my career has been great," he told the club website.

"I think I've got lots of improvement left in me and want to play in more finals and win more silverware and winners' rings over the next few years."