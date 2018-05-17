Chris Houston: Widnes Vikings forward to retire at end of 2018 season

Chris Houston was voted players' player and supporters player of the year at Widnes last season

Widnes Vikings forward Chris Houston is to retire at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old second row joined the Super League side in December 2015, having spent the rest of his career playing in his native Australia.

He has been Widnes co-captain since last year and signed his final contract in July, which runs out this summer.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Widnes, but I think it's the right time for me to plan for the next stage of my life," Houston told the club website.

"It hurts me that I've not been able to give the town and team more success, but that's the nature of footy sometimes."