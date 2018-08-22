Challenge Cup final: Follow live coverage across BBC TV, radio and online

The Challenge Cup final will take place on Saturday 25 August at 15:00 BST at Wembley

Catalans Dragons face Warrington Wolves in the 2018 Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium and BBC Sport has extensive coverage across TV, radio and online.

The French side lost to St Helens in 2007 in their first and only other Challenge Cup final appearance whereas Wolves have lifted the trophy eight times with three coming between 2009-2012.

The final will be followed by a forum online via the BBC Red Button, bringing you all the action and reaction to Saturday's clash.

All times BST

TV

14:00-17:30 - BBC One, Connected TV and online

17:30-18:00 - Forum - BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Radio

14:30-17:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Late changes

Matches and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.