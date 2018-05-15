Owen Farnworth: Widnes Vikings prop signs new three-year deal

Owen Farnworth's one Widnes appearance this season came in their 39-20 home defeat by Hull FC

Widnes Vikings prop Owen Farnworth has signed a new three-year contract to keep him with the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the club since his debut against Leeds last season.

Farnworth said: "I'm very happy to have signed my new deal and to commit to the club for another three years.

"With the young lads coming through and also committing to the club, it's exciting to see what we can do."

Meanwhile, in his press conference ahead of the Magic Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, boss Denis Betts said hooker Lloyd White is out for up to 12 weeks.

White, 29, suffered a pectoral injury in the Vikings' 23-20 home Challenge Cup defeat by Leeds Rhinos on Friday.